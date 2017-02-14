ATV KN.12.1 Woensdag 15 Ferbruari 2017

7:00      BBC Nieuws

7:35      Bribi Ministries

8:10      Fitness:Zuska Workout 1

8:40      Batman:Dreams in Darkness

9:01      Caribbean Newsline

9:35      Mike and Molly

10:00    Tv.Film:Ring of Fire

 

This is the story of the decades-long love affair between June Carter and her husband, Johnny Cash, a love that was stretched to the breaking point by Johnny’s addiction to pills.

11:35    Counterfeit Cat

12:00    BBC Nieuws

12:40    In Gesprek Met:…….

13:30    Tiny House Nation

14:15    Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:05    Doc.:The Wonder List Botswana

15:55    Tv.Film:Hot Pursuits

17:25    DNA Journaal (afl.07)

18:00    ATV Nieuws

18:50    Surifatu (afl.04)

19:25    Men at Work

20:00    Fish Finder

20:31    Stuck in the middle

21:05    Code Black

The staff of the LA County Hospital emergency room treat patients under difficult circumstances.

 

22:00    Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:10    Cyberwar

22:40    Blindspot

23:30    Total Divas

Follow the lives of the WWE divas in their work and relationships.

 

00:15    Caribbean Newsline

00:45    ATV Nieuws

01:25    Einde Uitzending

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)

 
 