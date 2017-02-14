7:00 BBC Nieuws
7:35 Bribi Ministries
8:10 Fitness:Zuska Workout 1
8:40 Batman:Dreams in Darkness
9:01 Caribbean Newsline
9:35 Mike and Molly
10:00 Tv.Film:Ring of Fire
11:35 Counterfeit Cat
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:40 In Gesprek Met:…….
13:30 Tiny House Nation
14:15 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:05 Doc.:The Wonder List Botswana
15:55 Tv.Film:Hot Pursuits
17:25 DNA Journaal (afl.07)
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 Surifatu (afl.04)
19:25 Men at Work
20:00 Fish Finder
20:31 Stuck in the middle
21:05 Code Black
22:00 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:10 Cyberwar
22:40 Blindspot
23:30 Total Divas
00:15 Caribbean Newsline
00:45 ATV Nieuws
01:25 Einde Uitzending
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)