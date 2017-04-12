7:00 BBC Nieuws

7:35 Bribi Ministries

8:10 Fitness : Zuska Workout

8:40 Counterfeit Cat

9:01 Caribbean Newsline

9:35 Centurions

10:00 Tv.film : Dakota’s Summer

11:35 Mickey And The Roadster Racers

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:40 In Gesprek Met

13:30 Tiny House Nation

14:15 Super Hit Video : Super Pop Clips

15:15 Documentaire : Wild Wales

16:20 Thomas And Friends : Day Of The Diesel

17:25 Documentaire : Green Suriname

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:50 Flip Or Flop

19:15 Documentaire : Notes On Ice

20:00 Youth Outreach

20:32 Men At Work

21:00 Grey’s Anatomy

22:00 Trekking : Lotto / Lotto Plus / Tek.2 / Double Tek.2 / Match.3 / High.5

22:10 Player Attack

22:40 Blindspot

23:25 Total Divas

00:10 Caribbean Newsline

00:40 ATV Nieuws

01:20 Einde Uitzending ATV (KN.12.1)

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)