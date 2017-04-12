ATV KN.12.1 Woensdag 12 April 2017

7:00        BBC Nieuws

7:35      Bribi Ministries

8:10      Fitness : Zuska Workout

8:40      Counterfeit Cat

9:01      Caribbean Newsline

9:35      Centurions

10:00    Tv.film : Dakota’s Summer

Keith Carradine stars alongside a young, popular cast in this inspiring second chapter of the beloved Cowgirls ‘N Angels story filled with heart, horses & high-reaching adventure.

11:35    Mickey And The Roadster Racers

12:00    BBC Nieuws

12:40    In Gesprek Met

13:30    Tiny House Nation

14:15    Super Hit Video : Super Pop Clips

15:15    Documentaire : Wild Wales

16:20    Thomas And Friends : Day Of The Diesel

17:25    Documentaire : Green Suriname

18:00    ATV Nieuws

18:50    Flip Or Flop

19:15    Documentaire : Notes On Ice

20:00    Youth Outreach

20:32    Men At Work

21:00    Grey’s Anatomy

22:00    Trekking : Lotto / Lotto Plus / Tek.2 / Double Tek.2 / Match.3 / High.5

22:10    Player Attack

22:40    Blindspot

Jane Doe is found in Times Square with no memory and mysterious tattoos on her body.

 

23:25    Total Divas

00:10    Caribbean Newsline

00:40    ATV Nieuws

01:20    Einde Uitzending ATV (KN.12.1)

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)

 
 