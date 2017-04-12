7:00 BBC Nieuws
7:35 Bribi Ministries
8:10 Fitness : Zuska Workout
8:40 Counterfeit Cat
9:01 Caribbean Newsline
9:35 Centurions
10:00 Tv.film : Dakota’s Summer
11:35 Mickey And The Roadster Racers
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:40 In Gesprek Met
13:30 Tiny House Nation
14:15 Super Hit Video : Super Pop Clips
15:15 Documentaire : Wild Wales
16:20 Thomas And Friends : Day Of The Diesel
17:25 Documentaire : Green Suriname
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 Flip Or Flop
19:15 Documentaire : Notes On Ice
20:00 Youth Outreach
20:32 Men At Work
21:00 Grey’s Anatomy
22:00 Trekking : Lotto / Lotto Plus / Tek.2 / Double Tek.2 / Match.3 / High.5
22:10 Player Attack
22:40 Blindspot
23:25 Total Divas
00:10 Caribbean Newsline
00:40 ATV Nieuws
01:20 Einde Uitzending ATV (KN.12.1)
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)