7:00 BBC Nieuws
7:35 Bribi Ministries
8:10 Fitness:Zuzka Workout
8:40 Avatar The Legend of Korra
9:35 Counterfeit Cat
10:00 Tv.Film:Grudge Match.
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:40 In Gesprek Met
13:30 Tiny House Nation
14:20 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:20 Entm.:Discovering Paul Simon
16:00 MTV Film and Music Awards 2017
17:25 Darkwing Duck
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 Flip Or Flop
19:20 Road To Caribbean Next Top Model
20:00 Youth Outreach
20:30 Doc.: Gardener’s World
21:15 Grey’s Anatomy
22:10 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:15 Player Attack
22:45 Blindspot
23:30 Total Divas
00:15 Caribbean Newsline
00:45 ATV Nieuws
01:25 Angie Tribeca
01:50 Tv.Film: 48 Hours to Live
03:35 Dok.:Wild Italy (afl.01) From the Alps to Tuscany
04:30 Malibu Country
04:55 Atomic Puppet
05:20 Tv.Film: Home Sweet Hell
07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries