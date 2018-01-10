07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Bribi Ministries
08:10 Fitness:Shaun T Insanity Sweat Fest
08:45 Adventure Time
09:00 Caribbean Newsline
09:35 G.I.Joe Sigma Six
10:00 Tv.Film: Roger Rodger
12:00 CNN Nieuws
12:35 Jungletown
13:20 Raven’s Home
13:45 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
14:45 Doc.: Empire Of The Desert Ants
16:00 In Gesprek Met.:……..
16:50 Doc.: Forces Of Nature
17:30 Fatsoenlijk Werken Voor Mensen Met Beperking
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:40 Fiber Vibes (afl.16)
19:00 Christmas Cookie Challenge
20:00 Youth Outreach
20:35 Liv And Maddie
21:05 Player Attack
21:45 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
21:55 The Guest Book
22:15 Blindspot
23:00 Tv.Film: Renegades
00:45 Caribbean Newsline
01:15 Herh.ATV Nieuws
01:50 Tv.Film: Full Metal Jacket
03:50 Tv.Film: Better Criminal
05:25 Naruto
06:15 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Woensdag 10 Januari 2018
