7:00 CNN Nieuws
7:35 Bribi Ministries
8:10 Fitness : Zuska Workout 2
8:40 My Little Pony
9:05 Caribbean Newsline
9:40 Winx Club
10:05 Tv.Film : Robot Overlords
11:40 Yu Yu Hakusho
12:00 CNN Nieuws
12:40 In Gesprek Met
13:30 Tiny House Nation
14:15 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:15 Doc.: The Handraised Polar Bear
16:05 Entm.: Pink Floyd – Delicate Sounds of Thunder
17:00 Doc.: Islam and the West
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 Flip or Flop
19:10 Doc.: Modern Marvels Bible Tech
20:00 Fish Finder
20:30 Fuller House
21:00 Greys Anatomy
21:50 Trekking Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:00 Cyberwar
22:30 Blindspot
23:15 Total Divas
0:00 Caribbean Newsline
0:30 Herh. ATV Nieuws
1:05 Angie Tribeca
1:30 Tv.Film : Pirates of The Caribbean:Dead Man’s Chest
Jack Sparrow races to recover the heart of Davy Jones to avoid enslaving his soul to Jones’ service, as other friends and foes seek the heart for their own agenda as well.
3:55 Paul Merton In India
4:45 Behind Bars : Rookie Years
5:30 12 Monkeys
6:15 Atomic Puppet
6:40 CNN Nieuws
7:35 Steven Reyme Ministries