7:00 BBC Nieuws
7:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:10 Fitness : Insanity Workout – Cardio Power Resis
9:00 Caribbean Newsline
9:35 Ducktales
10:00 Hell’s Kitchen U.S
World renowned chef Gordon Ramsay puts aspiring young chefs through rigorous and devastating challenges at his restaurant in Hollywood, “Hell’s Kitchen”, to determine which of them will win…
10:45 ATV Sports
11:35 Transformers Prime
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:40 Nella The Princess Knight
13:05 Jessie
13:30 Building Dream Homes
This 15-part series follows some of the nation’s architects leading the way in groundbreaking design, as they battle with builders, blueprints and the clients who hire them, all in the name of making dream properties become a reality.
14:00 Super Hit Top 10
14:50 Whazzz Up ???
16:00 Ninja Warrior UK
17:00 Star Wars Rebels
17:25 SZF Magazine
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 Sarnami TV
20:00 Insecure
Follows the awkward experiences and racy tribulations of a modern-day African-American woman.
20:30 Liv and Maddie
21:00 Scorpion
An eccentric genius forms an international network of super-geniuses to act as the last line of defense against the complicated threats of the modern world.
22:00 Trekking : PayDay / Double Tek.2 / Tek.2 / Match.3 / High.5
22:10 Doc.: Weird Nature – Fantastic Feeding
22:40 Tv.film : Fifty Shades of Black
An inexperienced college student meets a wealthy businessman whose sexual practices put a strain on their relationship.
00:20 Caribbean Newsline
00:50 ATV Nieuws
01:30 Einde Uitzending ATV (kn.12.1)
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)