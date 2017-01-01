7:00 BBC Nieuws
7:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:10 Fitness : Shaun T – Insanity Friday Night Round
8:45 Jimmy Neutron
9:00 Caribbean Newsline
9:35 Marvel Avengers Assemble
10:00 Hell’s Kitchen U.S
World renowned chef Gordon Ramsay puts aspiring young chefs through rigorous and devastating challenges at his restaurant in Hollywood, “Hell’s Kitchen”, to determine which of them will win…
11:00 ATV Sports
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:40 Jessie
13:05 Building Dream Homes
13:35 Mickey and the Roadster Racers
14:00 Super Hit Top 10
14:50 Whazzz Up ???
15:40 Star Wars Rebels
16:10 Team Ninja Warrior
17:05 Sabrina,The Teenage Witch
17:30 SZF Magazine
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:55 Sarnami TV
20:00 Insecure
Follows the awkward experiences and racy tribulations of a modern-day African-American woman.
20:30 Meer Dan Doelpunten
21:00 Scorpion
An eccentric genius forms an international network of super-geniuses to act as the last line of defense against the complicated threats of the modern world.
22:00 Trekking : PayDay / Double Tek.2 / Tek.2 / Match.3 / High.5
22:10 Tv.film : Fallen Star
A poignant drama that chronicles the unexpected friendship that develops between Cooper, a melancholy bartender, who at thirty-six still isn’t sure what he wants to do with his life, and …
23:45 Caribbean Newsline
00:15 ATV Nieuws
00:55 Einde Uitzending ATV (kn.12.1)
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)