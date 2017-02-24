7:00 BBC Nieuws

7:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

8:10 Fitness : Shaun T – Insanity Friday Night Round

8:45 Future Worm

9:05 Caribbean Newsline

9:40 Jimmy Neutron

10:00 Hell’s Kitchen U.S

World renowned chef Gordon Ramsay puts aspiring young chefs through rigorous and devastating challenges at his restaurant in Hollywood, “Hell’s Kitchen”, to determine which of them will win…

10:45 Adv. of Time

11:00 ATV Sports

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:40 Jessie

13:05 Building Dream Homes

This 15-part series follows some of the nation’s architects leading the way in groundbreaking design, as they battle with builders, blueprints and the clients who hire them, all in the name of making dream properties become a reality.

13:35 Super Hit Top 10

14:25 Whazzz Up ???

14:55 Tom and Jerry and The Wizard of OZ

16:00 Team Ninja Warrior

16:45 Programma Rotaract

17:00 Doc.: Street Art

17:35 SZF Magazine

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:50 Sarnami TV

20:00 Blackish

A family man struggles to gain a sense of cultural identity while raising his kids in a predominantly white, upper-middle-class neighborhood.

20:30 Meer Dan Doelpunten

21:05 Scorpion

22:05 Trekking : PayDay / Double Tek.2 / Tek.2 / Match.3 / High.5

22:15 Tv.film : Go North

A few years from now, something will happen that will change our world. A global event that causes pandemonium, chaos, and death. Life as we know it will never be the same. Left behind are …

23:55 Caribbean Newsline

00:25 ATV Nieuws

01:05 Einde Uitzending ATV (kn.12.1)

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)