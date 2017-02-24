7:00 BBC Nieuws
7:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:10 Fitness : Shaun T – Insanity Friday Night Round
8:45 Future Worm
9:05 Caribbean Newsline
9:40 Jimmy Neutron
10:00 Hell’s Kitchen U.S
World renowned chef Gordon Ramsay puts aspiring young chefs through rigorous and devastating challenges at his restaurant in Hollywood, “Hell’s Kitchen”, to determine which of them will win…
10:45 Adv. of Time
11:00 ATV Sports
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:40 Jessie
13:05 Building Dream Homes
This 15-part series follows some of the nation’s architects leading the way in groundbreaking design, as they battle with builders, blueprints and the clients who hire them, all in the name of making dream properties become a reality.
13:35 Super Hit Top 10
14:25 Whazzz Up ???
14:55 Tom and Jerry and The Wizard of OZ
16:00 Team Ninja Warrior
16:45 Programma Rotaract
17:00 Doc.: Street Art
17:35 SZF Magazine
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 Sarnami TV
20:00 Blackish
A family man struggles to gain a sense of cultural identity while raising his kids in a predominantly white, upper-middle-class neighborhood.
20:30 Meer Dan Doelpunten
21:05 Scorpion
22:05 Trekking : PayDay / Double Tek.2 / Tek.2 / Match.3 / High.5
22:15 Tv.film : Go North
A few years from now, something will happen that will change our world. A global event that causes pandemonium, chaos, and death. Life as we know it will never be the same. Left behind are …
23:55 Caribbean Newsline
00:25 ATV Nieuws
01:05 Einde Uitzending ATV (kn.12.1)
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)