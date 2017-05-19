7:00 BBC Nieuws
7:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:10 Fitness:Shaun T Tabata Power
8:45 Angelina Ballerina:The Magic of Dance 3
9:00 Caribbean Newsline
9:35 He-Man and the Masters of the universe
10:00 Hells Kitchen
11:00 ATV Sports
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:40 Nella The Princess Knight
13:05 Fuller House
13:35 Building Dream Homes
14:05 Super Hit Top 10
14:55 Whazzz Up ???
16:00 Team Ninja Warrior
16:45 Doc.:Bugs A Rainforest Adventure
17:30 SZF Magazine
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 Sarnami TV
20:00 Atlanta
20:30 Key and Peel
21:00 Scorpion
21:55 Trekking:Payday/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:10 Tap A Bankstel
23:10 Tv.Film:Get The Girl
00:40 Caribbean Newsline
01:10 ATV Nieuws
01:45 Wolfcreek
02:30 Tv.Film:The Fury of a Patient Man
04:05 Doc.:Galapagos With David Attenborough
04:50 Blue Collar Backers
05:35 Malibu Country
06:00 Doc.:India Reborn Manufacturing Dreams
07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Progr.:Logos International
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 – Vrijdag 19 Mei 2017
7:00 BBC Nieuws