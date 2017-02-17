7:00 BBC Nieuws

7:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

8:10 Fitness : Shaun T Insanity Sweat Fest

8:41 Winx Club

9:02 Caribbean Newsline

9:35 Yu Yu Hakisho

10:00 Hell’s Kitchen

10:45 The King Of Queens

11:07 ATV Sports

12:05 BBC Nieuws

12:37 The Road To Concacaf

12:45 Jessie

13:10 Building Dream Homes

13:40 He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe

14:02 Super Hit Top 10

14:50 Whazzz Up ?

15:29 The Road To Concacaf

15:40 Documentaire : Australia With Simon Reeve

16:40 Star Wars Rebel

17:05 DNA Journaal

17:30 SZF Magazine

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 Sarnami TV

19:45 The Road To Concacaf

20:00 Black.Ish

20:30 How It’s Made : Nails And Staples Safety Glasses

21:00 Scorpion

21:51 Trekking : PayDay / Tek.2 / Double Tek.2 / Match..3/High.5

22:05 Tap A Bankstel:Cedric Manhoef

23:00 Tv.film : All Girls Weekend

00:35 Caribbean Newsline

01:06 ATV Nieuws

01:45 Einde Uitzending ATV (kn.12.1)

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)