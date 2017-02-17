ATV KN.12.1 Vrijdag 17 Februari 2017

7:00      BBC Nieuws

7:35      Steven Reyme Ministries

8:10      Fitness : Shaun T Insanity Sweat Fest

8:41      Winx Club

9:02      Caribbean Newsline

9:35      Yu Yu Hakisho

10:00   Hell’s Kitchen

10:45   The King Of Queens

11:07   ATV Sports

12:05   BBC Nieuws

12:37  The Road To Concacaf

12:45   Jessie

13:10   Building Dream Homes

13:40   He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe

14:02   Super Hit Top 10

14:50   Whazzz Up ?

15:29 The Road To Concacaf

15:40   Documentaire : Australia With Simon Reeve

16:40  Star Wars Rebel

17:05  DNA Journaal

17:30   SZF Magazine

18:00   ATV Nieuws

18:45   Sarnami TV

19:45 The Road To Concacaf

20:00   Black.Ish

Image result for blackish season 3

A family man struggles to gain a sense of cultural identity while raising his kids in a predominantly white, upper-middle-class neighborhood.

 

20:30   How It’s Made : Nails And Staples Safety Glasses

21:00   Scorpion

21:51   Trekking : PayDay / Tek.2 / Double Tek.2 / Match..3/High.5

22:05   Tap A Bankstel:Cedric Manhoef

23:00   Tv.film : All Girls Weekend

Image result for all girls weekend

High school friends reunite after many years to spend a weekend in the mountains, but when everything goes wrong, there is no time for girl bonding.

 

00:35   Caribbean Newsline

01:06   ATV Nieuws

01:45   Einde Uitzending ATV (kn.12.1)

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)

 
 