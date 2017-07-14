7:00 CNN Nieuws
7:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:10 Fitness:Shaun T Insanity Sweat Intervals
8:45 Angelina Ballerina:Het Gekostumeerde Bal
9:00 Caribbean Newsline
9:35 Star Wars Rebels
10:00 Hell’s Kitchen
10:45 Mighty Magiswords
11:10 Herhaling ATV Sports
12:00 CNN Nieuws
12:40 Kinderfilm: Trolls
After the Bergens invade Troll Village, Poppy, the happiest Troll ever born, and the curmudgeonly Branch set off on a journey to rescue her friends.
14:15 Super Hit Top 10
15:10 Herhaling Whazzz Up ???
16:20 Team Ninja Warrior
17:05 Building Dream Homes
17:35 SZF Magazine
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 Sarnami TV
19:50 My Floating Home
20:15 Atlanta
20:50 Scorpion
21:45 Trekking: PayDay / Tek.2 / Double Tek.2 / Match.3 / High5
21:55 Tv.film: Gifted
Frank, a single man raising his child prodigy niece Mary, is drawn into a custody battle with his mother.
23:45 Caribbean Newsline
00:15 Herhaling ATV
00:50 Minority Report
01:35 Tv.film: Changeling
04:00 Incredible Medicine Dr.Westons Casebook
05:00 Tv.film: Red Hook
Agoraphobic freshman in New York City must join a scavenger hunt to save her boyfriend from a murderous gamemaster.
06:25 Big Time Rush
07:10 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Logos International
