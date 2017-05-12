7:00 CNN Nieuws
7:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:10 Fitness : Shaun T Tabata Power
8:45 Avatar : The Legend Of Korra
9:10 Caribbean Newsline
9:45 Darkwing Duck
10:10 Hell’s Kitchen U.S.
World renowned chef Gordon
Ramsay puts aspiring young chefs through rigorous
and devastating challenges at his restaurant in Hollywood,
“Hell’s Kitchen”, to determine which of them will win…
11:00 ATV Sports
12:00 CNN Nieuws
12:40 Nella The Princess Knight
13:05 Documentaire : How To Build Everything
13:30 Ducktales
14:00 Super Hit Top Ten
15:05 Whazzz Up?
16:35 Ninja Warrior U.K.
17:30 SZF Magazine
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 Sarnami TV
19:50 Documentaire : Britain’s Lost Waterlands : Escape To Swallows And Amazons
21:00 Scorpion
An eccentric genius forms an international network of super-geniuses
to act as the last line of defense against the complicated threats of the modern world
21:55 Trekking : PayDay / Tek.2 / Double Tek.2 / Match.3 / High.5
22:05 Tap A Bankstel : Giovanni Zanaf Khan
23:00 Tv.film : Fools
00:35 Caribbean Newsline
01:06 ATV Nieuws
01:42 Wolfcreek
Eve, a 19-year-old American tourist is targeted by crazed serial killer Mick Taylor.
She survives his attack and embarks on a mission of revenge
02:29 Tv.film : Bad Kids Of Crestview Academy
04:11 Documentaire : Galapagos With David Attenborough
04:55 Malibu Country
05:16 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Programma Logos International