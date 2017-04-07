7:00 BBC Nieuws
7:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:10 Fitness : Shaun T Insanity Friday Night Round 2
8:45 Winx Club
9:05 Caribbean Newsline
9:40 Yu Yu Hakusho
10:00 Hell’s Kitchen U.S.
World renowned chef Gordon Ramsay puts aspiring young chefs through rigorous and devastating challenges at his restaurant in Hollywood, “Hell’s Kitchen”, to determine which of them will win…
10:45 Mighty Magiswords
11:10 ATV Sports
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:40 Nella The Princess Knight
13:05 Building Dream Homes
This 15-part series follows some of the nation’s architects leading the way in groundbreaking design, as they battle with builders, blueprints and the clients who hire them, all in the name of making dream properties become a reality.
13:35 How It’s Made : Cars Grocery Carts
14:00 Super Hit Top 10
15:05 Whazzz Up ???
16:15 Ninja Warrior UK
17:05 Hot To The Touch
17:20 SZF Magazine
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 Sarnami TV
20:00 Insecure
Follows the awkward experiences and racy tribulations of a modern-day African-American woman.
20:30 Liv And Maddie
21:00 Scorpion
An eccentric genius forms an international network of super-geniuses to act as the last line of defense against the complicated threats of the modern world.
21:55 Trekking : PayDay / Tek.2 / Double Tek.2 / Match.3 / High.5
22:05 Tap A Bankstel
23:00 Tv.film: Septembers Of Shiraz
Prior to the Iranian revolution it was a place where people of all religions were allowed to flourish. This is the story of a prosperous Jewish family who abandon everything before they are consumed by the passions of revolutionaries.
01:00 Caribbean Newsline
01:30 ATV Nieuws
02:10 Einde Uitzending ATV (kn.12.1)
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)