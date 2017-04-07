7:00 BBC Nieuws

7:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

8:10 Fitness : Shaun T Insanity Friday Night Round 2

8:45 Winx Club

9:05 Caribbean Newsline

9:40 Yu Yu Hakusho

10:00 Hell’s Kitchen U.S.

World renowned chef Gordon Ramsay puts aspiring young chefs through rigorous and devastating challenges at his restaurant in Hollywood, “Hell’s Kitchen”, to determine which of them will win…

10:45 Mighty Magiswords

11:10 ATV Sports

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:40 Nella The Princess Knight

13:05 Building Dream Homes

This 15-part series follows some of the nation’s architects leading the way in groundbreaking design, as they battle with builders, blueprints and the clients who hire them, all in the name of making dream properties become a reality.

13:35 How It’s Made : Cars Grocery Carts

14:00 Super Hit Top 10

15:05 Whazzz Up ???

16:15 Ninja Warrior UK

17:05 Hot To The Touch

17:20 SZF Magazine

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:50 Sarnami TV

20:00 Insecure

Follows the awkward experiences and racy tribulations of a modern-day African-American woman.

20:30 Liv And Maddie

21:00 Scorpion

An eccentric genius forms an international network of super-geniuses to act as the last line of defense against the complicated threats of the modern world.

21:55 Trekking : PayDay / Tek.2 / Double Tek.2 / Match.3 / High.5

22:05 Tap A Bankstel

23:00 Tv.film: Septembers Of Shiraz

Prior to the Iranian revolution it was a place where people of all religions were allowed to flourish. This is the story of a prosperous Jewish family who abandon everything before they are consumed by the passions of revolutionaries.

01:00 Caribbean Newsline

01:30 ATV Nieuws

