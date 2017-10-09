07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Roep van de Bruidegom
08:10 Fitness:Shaun T Dance Party Booty Shakin
09:00 CNN Nieuws
09:35 Centurions
10:00 Tv.Film:3 Headed Shark Attack
11:31 American Ninja Warrior
13:00 Girl Meets World
13:25 World Of Dance
14:07 Stranded With A Million Dollar
14:50 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:50 Angelina Ballerina:Het Geluksdubbeltje
16:05 Doc.:Tales Of Nature (afl.03):Between Cliff and Ocean
17:05 VSB Infomercial:Rajiv Hiralal
17:15 Gado Wortoe Taki So En Leri Wi So (les.22)
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 Beat Shazam
19:30 NV Luchthavenbeheer Infomercial
20:00 Undercover Boss:Canada
21:00 ATV Sports
21:55 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:05 Being Mary Jane
22:50 Gotham
23:35 Caribbean Newsline
00:10 Herh.ATV Nieuws
00:50 Fargo
01:40 Tv.Film:All American Bikini Car Wash
03:20 Between
04:05 House Of Lies
04:35 Batman
05:20 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries