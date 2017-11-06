7:00 CNN Nieuws

7:35 Roep Van De Bruidegom

8:10 Fitness:Shaun T Tabata Power

8:45 Angelina Ballerina:Het Cadeau

9:00 CNN Nieuws

9:35 Avatar The Legend Of Korra

10:00 Tv.film:Julie & Julia

12:10 CNN Nieuws

12:35 Tv.film:The Odd Life of Timothy Green

14:20 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:20 Kinderfilm:Wings Sky Force Heroes

16:50 How Do They Do It:Paving Stones

17:18 Gado Wortoe Taki So En Bijbel Wortoe Leri Wi So (les.26)

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 Beat Shazam

19:30 Nick Bakers Wild West (afl..01)

20:05 This is US

21:00 ATV Sports

21:50 Trekking:Tek.2/Double tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:00 Being Mary Jane

22:45 Gotham

23:30 Caribbean Newsline

00:01 Herhaling ATV Nieuws

00:40 Fargo

01:25 Tv.film:Basic Instinct

03:35 Worlds Wildest Cities (afl.13):Wild Rescues

04:00 Between

04:45 House Of Lies

05:15 The Adventures Of Tin Tin

05:40 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)