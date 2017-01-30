ATV KN.12.1 Maandag 30 Januari 2017

7:00      BBC Nieuws

7:35      Roep van de Bruidegom

8:10      Fitness:Insanity Insane ABS

8:45      Jimmy Neutron:Broadcast Blues

9:00      BBC Nieuws

9:35      Wasserette:Pikin Nengre Trobi No Musu tron Bigi Sma trobi

10:00    Tv.Film:I’ll See You in my Dreams

Image result for i'll see you in my dreams

A widow and former songstress discovers that life can begin anew at any age

12:00    BBC Nieuws

12:40    Girl Meets World

13:05    Doc.:Trucks and Trailers

14:00    Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:00    Homes By The Sea

16:00    Somebody Gotta do it

16:55    Mozaiek van het Surinaams Volk

17:20    Gado Wortoe Taki So en Leri Wi So (les.252)

18:00    ATV Nieuws

18:50    Kim Convenience

19:15    Masters of Illusions

20:00    Undercover Boss

Image result for undercover boss season 8

Bosses of chain businesses go undercover to their own stores in various locations and various jobs around the store and interact with the employees

21:00    ATV Sports

21:50    Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:00    The Haves and The Haves Nots

22:45    Gotham

Image result for gotham season 1 cast

The story behind Detective James Gordon’s rise to prominence in Gotham City in the years before Batman’s arrival.

23:30    Caribbean Newsline

00:05    ATV Nieuws

00:45    Einde Uitzending

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)

 
 