ATV KN.12.1 Maandag 27 Februari 2017

7:00    BBC Nieuws

7:35    Roep Van De Bruidegom

8:10    Fitness: Shaun T  Sweat Intervals

8:45    Jimmy Neutron Broadcast Blues

9:00    BBC Nieuws

9:35    Sranan Sani: Wasserette – Tranga jesi pot mi so

10:05    Tv.Film: I Am Legend

Image result for i am legend

Years after a plague kills most of humanity and transforms the rest into monsters, the sole survivor in New York City struggles valiantly to find a cure

12:00    BBC Nieuws

12:40    Girl Meets World

13:05    Kinderfilm:Arctic Blast

14:55    Super Hit Video : Super Pop Clips

16:00    Somebody Gotta Do It

17:00    Programma Klop Klop

17:20    Gado Woortoe Taki So En Leri Wi So (les.256)

18:00    ATV Nieuws

18:50    Kim Convenience

19:15    Masters Of Illusions

19:35    How It’s Made:Artificial Limbs

20:05    Undercover Boss

Image result for undercover boss season 8

Bosses of chain businesses go undercover to their own stores in various locations and various jobs around the store and interact with the employees

21:05    ATV Sports

22:00    Trekking: Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:10    The Haves And The Have Nots

22:55    Gotham

Image result for gotham

The story behind Detective James Gordon’s rise to prominence in Gotham City in the years before Batman’s arrival

 

23:40    Caribbean Newsline

00:10    ATV Nieuws

00:50    EINDE UITZENDING

WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN

 

 
 