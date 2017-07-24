ATV KN.12.1 – Maandag 24 Juli 2017

7:00 CNN Nieuws
7:35 Roep Van De Bruidegom
8:10 Fitness Shaun T Max Out Sweat
8:45 Angelina Ballerina
9:00 CNN Nieuws
9:35 Sranan Tori : Jodium – Mati kan broko joe neki
10:05 Tv.film : Chicks Dig Gay Guys

Afbeeldingsresultaat voor pics to movie chicks day gay guysA comedy set in the world of two pickup artists that is centered on the trouble they get into through the lies they tell.
11:35 Men at work
12:00 CNN Nieuws
12:40 Tv.film : Gimme The Loot
14:00 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:00 Kinderfilm : Dance Camp
16:30 The Handraised Polar Bear
17:15 Gado Wortoe Taki So En Bijbel Wortoe Leri Wi So
18:00 ATV Nieuws
19:00 Steve Harvey:Funderdome
20:00 Undercover Boss:Canada

21:00 ATV Sports

21:55 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:05 The Haves And The Have Nots

22:50 Gotham
23:35 Caribbean Newsline
00:05 Herhaling ATV Nieuws
00:40 Fargo
01:30 Tv.film : Frankie and Alice
03:25 Modern Marvels
04:10 Bunheads

04:55 House Of Lies
05:30 Batman
06:15 CNN Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)

 
 