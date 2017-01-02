ATV KN.12.1 Maandag 2 Januari 2017

7:00      BBC Nieuws

7:35      Roep van de Bruidegom

8:10      Fitness:Shaun T Insanity Pulse

8:35      Jimmy Neutron 01

9:00      BBC Nieuws

9:35      Transformers Prime

10:00    Tv.Film:Arthur and Merlin

A young Celtic warrior and a hermit wizard must unite to defeat an evil druid.

 

12:00    BBC Nieuws

12:40    Girl Meets World

13:05    Tekenfilm:Batman Assault on Arkham

14:20    Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:20    Inside The Factory:Bikes

16:25    Somebody Gotta Do It

17:15    Gado Wortoe Taki So en Leri Wi So (les.248)

18:00    ATV Nieuws

18:50    1600 Penn

19:15    Masters Of Illusions

20:00    Undercover Boss

21:00    ATV Sports JaarOverzicht

22:30    Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:40    Casey Jones

23:20    Gotham

 

The story behind Detective James Gordon’s rise to prominence in Gotham City in the years before Batman’s arrival

00:05    Caribbean Newsline

00:35    ATV Nieuws

01:15    Einde Uitzending

