7:00 BBC Nieuws

7:35 Roep van de Bruidegom

8:10 Fitness:Shaun T Insanity Pulse

8:35 Jimmy Neutron 01

9:00 BBC Nieuws

9:35 Transformers Prime

10:00 Tv.Film:Arthur and Merlin

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:40 Girl Meets World

13:05 Tekenfilm:Batman Assault on Arkham

14:20 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:20 Inside The Factory:Bikes

16:25 Somebody Gotta Do It

17:15 Gado Wortoe Taki So en Leri Wi So (les.248)

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:50 1600 Penn

19:15 Masters Of Illusions

20:00 Undercover Boss

21:00 ATV Sports JaarOverzicht

22:30 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:40 Casey Jones

23:20 Gotham

00:05 Caribbean Newsline

00:35 ATV Nieuws

01:15 Einde Uitzending

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)