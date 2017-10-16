07:00 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Roep van de Bruidegom

08:10 Fitness:Shaun T – Insanity Pulse

08:35 Darkwing Duck

09:00 CNN Nieuws

09:35 Sranan Tori – Wasserette : Don’t take the man by the look

10:00 Tv.Film : 500 mph Storm

When an energy experiment goes haywire, a rash of massive hurricanes rips across North America. A scientist must get his family to safety before the hurricanes merge, creating a “hypercane” with the power to wipe America off the map.

11:35 American Ninja Warrior

13:05 Girl Meets World

13:30 World Of Dance

14:15 Stranded With A Million Dollar



15:00 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

16:00 Luchthavenbeheer – Upgrading Vertrekhal

16:05 Doc.: Unbelievable Moments Caught on Camera

17:05 VSB Infomercial: Raveen Ramtahalsing

17:15 Gado Wortoe Taki So en Leri Wi So

17:45 KOSMOS – Social Investments in Suriname

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 KOSMOS – Promoting Safety in Suriname

19:00 Beat Shazam

19:45 NIMOS/REDD – Geoportal

20:00 This is US

20:50 ATV Sports

21:45 Bun Funderi – ECD en BIZA & Cult.gew. Inheemsen en Marrons

22:10 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:20 Being Mary Jane



23:05 Gotham

23:50 Caribbean Newsline

00:20 Herh.ATV Nieuws

01:00 Fargo

01:50 Tv.Film : Snow White – A Deadly Summer

03:20 Doc. : World’s Wildest Cities

03:45 Between

04:30 House of Lies

05:00 Batman

05:40 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries