07:00 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Roep Van De Bruidegom

08:10 Fitness:Shaun T Tabata Strenght

08:45 Angelina Ballerina :Schatfiets

09:00 CNN Nieuws

09:35 Sranan Tori : Wasserette – Waka waka libi abi eng baka pisi

10:00 Tv.Film : Willow

12:15 CNN Nieuws

12:35 Superhero Movie

14:00 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:00 DNA Journaal (afl.39)

15:35 G.I.Joe Sigma Six

16:05 Thomas And Friend Day Of The Diesel

17:10 Bijbel Wortoe Taki So En Leri Wi So (les.14)

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:50 Steve Harvey:Funderdome

19:35 The King Of Queens

20:10 Undercover Boss:Canada

21:10 ATV Sports

22:05 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:15 The Haves And The Have Nots

23:00 Gotham

23:45 Caribbean Newsline

00:15 Herhaling ATV Nieuws

00:50 Fargo



01:45 Tv.Film : Black Superman : Injustice Among Us

03:55 World Wildest Cities:Manaus

04:20 Bunheads

05:05 House Of Lies

05:35 Batman

06:15 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)