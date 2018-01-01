8:00 Roep Van De Bruidegom
8:35 Troki Sranan Mi Lobi Yu
10:00 ASaGo:Law Man Doro
14:00 Super Hit Top 30
15:00 LaFaBo
15:35 Konmakandra
17:30 Gado Wortoe Taki So En Bijbel Wortoe Leri Wi So (les.34)
18:05 Sranan Tori:Mix Max
18:30 Sranan Tori:Poli Trauma
19:00 Pitch Slapped
19:45 Schitts Creek
20:10 This Is US
21:00 Atif Aslam Show
22:25 Empire
23:11 Gotham
23:55 Snowfall
00:37 Tv.film:Whiplash
02:20 Worlds Toughest Fixes:Alaska Oil Pipeline
03:15 Tv.film:Beyond The Reach
04:50 The Adventures Of Tin Tin
05:35 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Maandag 1 Januari 2018
