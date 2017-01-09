ATV KN.12.1 – Maandag 09 Januari 2017

  7:00  BBC Nieuws   

  7:35  Roep Van De Bruidegom  

  8:10  Fitness : Shaun T – Insanity Pulse 

  8:35  Superbook  

  9:00  BBC Nieuws  

  9:35  The Flintstone  

10:05  Tv.Film: The Legend of Drunken Master

12:00  BBC Nieuws  

12:40  Girl Meets World  

13:05   Doc.: Dangerous Encounters with Brady Barr

14:00  Super Hit Video: Super Pop Clips  

15:00  Homes By The Sea

 Architect and designer Charlie Luxton tours interesting and unique homes along the British coastline.

16:00  Somebody’s gotta do it

17:00  Machines: How they work  

17:20  Gado Wortoe Taki So en Leri Wi So  

18:00  ATV Nieuws  

18:45  Kim’s Convenience 

The misadventures of a Korean-Canadian family running a convenience store.

19:30  Masters of Illusion  

20:00  Undercover Boss

Bosses of chain businesses go undercover to their own stores in various locations and various jobs around the store and interact with the employees. Depending on the employee's impression, …

21:00  ATV Sports  

21:55  Trekking:Tek.2 /Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5   

22:05  The Haves And The Have Nots

The Haves and the Have Nots is a prime time cable Drama Show writer by Tyler Perry, focusing on the interacting lives of the Rich Cryer and Harrington families, and the poor Young family. …

22:50  Gotham  

23:35  Caribbean Newsline

00:05  ATV Nieuws  

00:45  Einde Uitzending ATV (kn.12.1)

            (Wijzigingen Voorbehouden) 

 
 