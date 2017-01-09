7:00 BBC Nieuws
7:35 Roep Van De Bruidegom
8:10 Fitness : Shaun T – Insanity Pulse
8:35 Superbook
9:00 BBC Nieuws
9:35 The Flintstone
10:05 Tv.Film: The Legend of Drunken Master
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:40 Girl Meets World
13:05 Doc.: Dangerous Encounters with Brady Barr
14:00 Super Hit Video: Super Pop Clips
15:00 Homes By The Sea
Architect and designer Charlie Luxton tours interesting and unique homes along the British coastline.
16:00 Somebody’s gotta do it
17:00 Machines: How they work
17:20 Gado Wortoe Taki So en Leri Wi So
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 Kim’s Convenience
The misadventures of a Korean-Canadian family running a convenience store.
19:30 Masters of Illusion
20:00 Undercover Boss
Bosses of chain businesses go undercover to their own stores in various locations and various jobs around the store and interact with the employees. Depending on the employee’s impression, …
21:00 ATV Sports
21:55 Trekking:Tek.2 /Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:05 The Haves And The Have Nots
The Haves and the Have Nots is a prime time cable Drama Show writer by Tyler Perry, focusing on the interacting lives of the Rich Cryer and Harrington families, and the poor Young family. …
22:50 Gotham
23:35 Caribbean Newsline
00:05 ATV Nieuws
00:45 Einde Uitzending ATV (kn.12.1)
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)