7:00 BBC Nieuws
7:35 Roep van de Bruidegom
8:10 Fitness Insanity Pulse
8:35 The Looney Tunes Show
9:00 BBC Nieuws
9:35 Transformers Prime
10:00 Tv.Film:Gallows Road
Loss and heartbreak challenges one man to forgive the unforgivable.
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:40 Girl Meets World
13:05 Thomas and Friends:Sodors Legend of the lost Treasure
14:10 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:10 Doc.:Natural World:Secrets of the Maya Underworld
16:10 Somebody Gotta Do It
16:55 NVD Progr.:Klop Klop
17:15 Gado Wortoe Taki So en Leri Wi So
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:40 Infomercial Samenwerking SLM – TUI
18:50 Kim Convenience
The misadventures of a Korean-Canadian family running a convenience store.
19:25 Masters of illusions
20:00 Undercover Boss
21:00 ATV Sports
21:50 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:00 The Haves and The Haves Nots
he Haves and the Have Nots is a prime time cable Drama Show writer by Tyler Perry, focusing on the interacting lives of the Rich Cryer and Harrington families, and the poor Young family. …
22:45 Gotham
The story behind Detective James Gordon’s rise to prominence in Gotham City in the years before Batman’s arrival.
23:30 Caribbean Newsline
00:00 ATV Nieuws
00:40 Einde Uitzending
