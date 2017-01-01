7:00 BBC Nieuws

7:35 Roep van de Bruidegom

8:10 Fitness Insanity Pulse

8:35 The Looney Tunes Show

9:00 BBC Nieuws

9:35 Transformers Prime

10:00 Tv.Film:Gallows Road

Loss and heartbreak challenges one man to forgive the unforgivable.

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:40 Girl Meets World

13:05 Thomas and Friends:Sodors Legend of the lost Treasure

14:10 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:10 Doc.:Natural World:Secrets of the Maya Underworld

16:10 Somebody Gotta Do It

16:55 NVD Progr.:Klop Klop

17:15 Gado Wortoe Taki So en Leri Wi So

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:40 Infomercial Samenwerking SLM – TUI

18:50 Kim Convenience

The misadventures of a Korean-Canadian family running a convenience store.

19:25 Masters of illusions

20:00 Undercover Boss

21:00 ATV Sports

21:50 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:00 The Haves and The Haves Nots

he Haves and the Have Nots is a prime time cable Drama Show writer by Tyler Perry, focusing on the interacting lives of the Rich Cryer and Harrington families, and the poor Young family. …

22:45 Gotham

The story behind Detective James Gordon’s rise to prominence in Gotham City in the years before Batman’s arrival.

23:30 Caribbean Newsline

00:00 ATV Nieuws

00:40 Einde Uitzending

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)