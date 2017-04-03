ATV KN.12.1 – Maandag 03 April 2017

  7:00  BBC Nieuws  

  7:35  Roep Van De Bruidegom  

  8:10  Fitness : Shaun T – Insanity Pulse

  8:35  Darkwing Duck  

  9:00  BBC Nieuws  

  9:35  Future Worm  

10:00  Kinderfilm: Space Pirate Captain Harlock

Afbeeldingsresultaat voor pics to movie space pirate captain harlockRenegade space pirate Captain Harlock and his crew must stop the sinister alien plant women, the Mazone, from conquering Earth.

12:00  BBC Nieuws  

12:40  Girl Meets World  

13:35  Doc.: Costa Rica – Central America’s Green Treasure

14:25  Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips  

15:20  Scooby Doo Adv.: The Mystery Map  

16:10  DNA Actueel

16:45  Mozaiek van het Surinaamse Volk  

17:25  Gado Wortoe Taki So en Leri Wi So  

18:00  ATV Nieuws  

18:50  Kim’s Convenience

 Afbeeldingsresultaat voor pics to movie kim's convenienceThe misadventures of a Korean-Canadian family running a convenience store.

19:20  Angel from Hell 

Afbeeldingsresultaat voor pics to movie angel from hellAllison isn’t quite sure if her new friend, Amy, is her guardian angel or a crazy person.

20:00  Undercover Boss – Canada  

21:05  ATV Sports  

21:55  Trekking:Tek.2 /Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5   

22:05  The Haves and The Have Nots

22:50  Gotham

Afbeeldingsresultaat voor pics to movie gothamThe story behind Detective James Gordon’s rise to prominence in Gotham City in the years before Batman’s arrival.

23:35  Caribbean Newsline

00:05  ATV Nieuws  

00:45  Einde Uitzending ATV (kn.12.1)

            (Wijzigingen Voorbehouden) 

 
 