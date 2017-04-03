7:00 BBC Nieuws

7:35 Roep Van De Bruidegom

8:10 Fitness : Shaun T – Insanity Pulse

8:35 Darkwing Duck

9:00 BBC Nieuws

9:35 Future Worm

10:00 Kinderfilm: Space Pirate Captain Harlock

Renegade space pirate Captain Harlock and his crew must stop the sinister alien plant women, the Mazone, from conquering Earth.

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:40 Girl Meets World

13:35 Doc.: Costa Rica – Central America’s Green Treasure

14:25 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:20 Scooby Doo Adv.: The Mystery Map

16:10 DNA Actueel

16:45 Mozaiek van het Surinaamse Volk

17:25 Gado Wortoe Taki So en Leri Wi So

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:50 Kim’s Convenience

The misadventures of a Korean-Canadian family running a convenience store.

19:20 Angel from Hell

Allison isn’t quite sure if her new friend, Amy, is her guardian angel or a crazy person.

20:00 Undercover Boss – Canada

21:05 ATV Sports

21:55 Trekking:Tek.2 /Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:05 The Haves and The Have Nots

22:50 Gotham

The story behind Detective James Gordon’s rise to prominence in Gotham City in the years before Batman’s arrival.

23:35 Caribbean Newsline

00:05 ATV Nieuws

00:45 Einde Uitzending ATV (kn.12.1)

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)