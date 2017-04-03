7:00 BBC Nieuws
7:35 Roep Van De Bruidegom
8:10 Fitness : Shaun T – Insanity Pulse
8:35 Darkwing Duck
9:00 BBC Nieuws
9:35 Future Worm
10:00 Kinderfilm: Space Pirate Captain Harlock
Renegade space pirate Captain Harlock and his crew must stop the sinister alien plant women, the Mazone, from conquering Earth.
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:40 Girl Meets World
13:35 Doc.: Costa Rica – Central America’s Green Treasure
14:25 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:20 Scooby Doo Adv.: The Mystery Map
16:10 DNA Actueel
16:45 Mozaiek van het Surinaamse Volk
17:25 Gado Wortoe Taki So en Leri Wi So
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 Kim’s Convenience
The misadventures of a Korean-Canadian family running a convenience store.
19:20 Angel from Hell
Allison isn’t quite sure if her new friend, Amy, is her guardian angel or a crazy person.
20:00 Undercover Boss – Canada
21:05 ATV Sports
21:55 Trekking:Tek.2 /Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:05 The Haves and The Have Nots
22:50 Gotham
The story behind Detective James Gordon’s rise to prominence in Gotham City in the years before Batman’s arrival.
23:35 Caribbean Newsline
00:05 ATV Nieuws
00:45 Einde Uitzending ATV (kn.12.1)
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)