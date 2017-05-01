ATV KN.12.1 – Maandag 01 Mei 2017

  7:00  CNN Nieuws

  7:35  Roep Van De Bruidegom

  8:10  Fitness : Shaun T Tabata Strenght

  8:45  Adventure Time : Prisoners Of Love

  9:00  CNN Nieuws

  9:30  Nieuws Flits 1 Mei 2017

10:00  Tv.film : Why Did I Get Married

Afbeeldingsresultaat voor pics to movie why did i get marriedThe big screen adaptation of Perry’s stage play about the trials of marriage, and what happens to one family when a sexy young temptress arrives on the scene.

12:15  Nieuws Flits 1 Mei 2017

12:45  1 Mei Loop Flits – Pupillen

13:10  Documentaire : Beaver Las Vegas Saving The Strip

14:00  1 Mei Loop Flits Pupillen – Finish En Prijsuitreiking

14:35  Super Hit Video : Super Pop Clips

15:35  Centurions

16:20  1 Mei Loop Flits 10K Start

18:00  ATV Nieuwse

18:45  1 Mei Event Onafhankelijkheidsplein

21:00  ATV Sports

21:50  Shades Of Blue

Afbeeldingsresultaat voor pics to shades of blueHarlee Santos, a single-mother New York police officer, is forced to work in the FBI’s anti-corruption task force whilst dealing with her own financial problems.

22:35  Info Act

23:20  Caribbean Newsline

23:50  ATV Nieuws

00:30  Einde Uitzending ATV (kn.12.1)

