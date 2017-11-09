7:00 CNN Nieuws
7:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:10 Fitness:Shaun T Dance Party Rocking ABS
8:45 Angelina Ballerina: The Mouse Detective
9:00 Caribbean Newsline
9:35 Tv.film: Angela’s Ashes
12:00 CNN Nieuws
12:35 Fear Factor 2017
13:20 The 100000 Dollar Pyramid
14:05 Super Hit Classics
15:00 School of Rock
15:25 Sabrina , The Teenage Witch
15:55 Doc.: Golden Amazon
16:55 Hey Jackie
17:15 This Is The Day Of Victory For You
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 ATV Sports
19:45 Whazzz Up ???
21:00 Panorama “Live”
21:55 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:05 Queen Sugar
22:55 Falling Water
23:40 Caribbean Newsline
00:10 Herhaling ATV Nieuws
00:40 Taken 2017
01:25 Tv.film: Win Win
03:15 Italy Unpacked (afl.02) – Looking to the future
04:15 Bloodline
05:10 How TV ruined your life
05:40 Baby Daddy
06:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
ATV KN.12.1 Donderdag 9 November 2017
