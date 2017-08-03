ATV (CH12.1)
PROGRAMMA OVERZICHT
donderdag 3 augustus 2017
Tijd
07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:30 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Shaun T Insanity Max Out Power
08:45 Adventure Time
09:00 Caribbean Newsline
09:35 Girls Meet World
10:00 Tv.Film:London Has Fallen
12:00 CNN Nieuws
12:35 Monkey In The Middle
14:05 Super Hit Classics
15:00 JLA Adventures Trapped in Time
16:00 Batman
17:00 This Is the day of victory for you
17:35 Angelina Ballerina
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 ATV Sports
19:50 Whazzz Up ???
21:00 Panorama”live”
21:55 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:05 Queen Sugar
22:50 Ransom
23:35 Caribbean Newsline
00:05 Herh. ATV Nieuws
00:40 New Blood
01:35 Tv.Film:Custody
03:20 Trust Me I’m a Doctor
04:20 Bloodline
05:25 How To Live with your parents
05:50 Baby Daddy
06:15 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries