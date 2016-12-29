7:00 BBC Nieuws
7:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:10 Fitness: Insanity Insane ABS
8:45 Future Worm
9:10 Caribbean Newsline
9:45 Tv.Film: OZ – The great and powerful
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:40 Food Court Wars
13:25 Doc.: Mysteries of the Bible Apocalypse
14:10 Super Hit Classics
15:10 Kinderfilm: Justice League – Throne of Atlantis
16:30 Sranan Tori : ASAGO – Den uma sa e tek monie nanga tu anoe
17:20 This is the day of Victory for you
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 Doc.: Made by destruction
19:10 ATV Sports
20:10 Whazzz UP ???
21:05 Entm.: Jazz at The White House
22:00 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:10 Scandal U.S.
22:55 Startup
23:40 Caribbean Newsline
00:10 ATV Nieuws
00:50 Einde Uitzending
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)