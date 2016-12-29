ATV KN.12.1 Donderdag 29 December 2016

7:00      BBC Nieuws

7:35      Steven Reyme Ministries

8:10      Fitness: Insanity Insane ABS

8:45      Future Worm

9:10      Caribbean Newsline

9:45      Tv.Film: OZ – The great and powerful

12:00     BBC Nieuws

12:40     Food Court Wars

13:25     Doc.: Mysteries of the Bible Apocalypse

14:10     Super Hit Classics

15:10     Kinderfilm: Justice League – Throne of Atlantis

16:30     Sranan Tori : ASAGO – Den uma sa e tek monie nanga tu anoe

17:20     This is the day of Victory for you

18:00     ATV Nieuws

18:45     Doc.: Made by destruction

19:10     ATV Sports

20:10     Whazzz UP ???

21:05     Entm.: Jazz at The White House

22:00     Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:10     Scandal U.S.

A former White House Communications Director starts her own crisis management firm only to realize her clients are not the only ones with secrets.

 

22:55     Startup

Miami – A desperate banker needs to conceal stolen money. A Haitian-American gang lord wants to go legit. A Cuban-American hacker has an idea that will revolutionize the very future of

 

23:40     Caribbean Newsline

00:10     ATV Nieuws

00:50     Einde Uitzending

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)

 
 