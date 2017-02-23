7:00 BBC Nieuws

7:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

8:10 Fitness: Insanity Workout Cardio Power Resis

9:00 Caribbean Newsline

9:35 Tv.Film: Double Dhamaal

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:40 Food Court Wars.

13:25 Doc.: Scam City – Buenos Aires

14:10 Super Hit Classics

15:10 Counterfeit Cat

15:35 Kinderfilm: Rescue Rabbit

17:00 DNA Journaal

17:20 This is the day of victory for you

18:00 ATV Nieuws

19:00 ATV Sports

20:00 Whazzz Up ???

21:00 Panorama “Live”

21:55 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:05 Chance

A forensic neuro-psychiatrist reluctantly enters a dangerous and violent world of mistaken identity, police corruption and mental illness.

22:50 Damien

23:35 Caribbean Newsline

00:05 ATV Nieuws

00:45 Einde Uitzending

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)