ATV KN.12.1 – Donderdag 23 Februari 2017

  7:00  BBC Nieuws

  7:35  Steven Reyme Ministries

  8:10  Fitness: Insanity Workout Cardio Power Resis

  9:00  Caribbean Newsline

  9:35  Tv.Film:  Double Dhamaal

12:00  BBC Nieuws

12:40  Food Court Wars.

Afbeeldingsresultaat voor pics to food court wars

13:25  Doc.: Scam City – Buenos Aires

14:10  Super Hit Classics 

15:10  Counterfeit Cat

15:35  Kinderfilm: Rescue Rabbit

Afbeeldingsresultaat voor pics to rescue rabbit

17:00  DNA Journaal         

17:20  This is the day of victory for you

18:00  ATV Nieuws

19:00  ATV Sports

20:00  Whazzz Up ???

21:00  Panorama “Live”

21:55  Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:05  Chance

Afbeeldingsresultaat voor pics to chanceA forensic neuro-psychiatrist reluctantly enters a dangerous and violent world of mistaken identity, police corruption and mental illness.

22:50  Damien

Afbeeldingsresultaat voor pics to damien

23:35  Caribbean Newsline

00:05  ATV Nieuws

00:45  Einde Uitzending

            (wijzigingen voorbehouden)

 
 