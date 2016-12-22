ATV KN.12.1 Donderdag 22 December 2016

7:00      BBC Nieuws

7:35      Steven Reyme Ministries

8:10      Fitness : Shaun T Insanity Sweat Intervals

8:45      My Life As A Teenage Robot

9:08      Caribbean Newsline

9:40      Tv.film : Wish Upon A Christmas

A Corporate actuary goes back to her old home town to shut down a factory. The owner is her old high school sweetheart who thinks she has come to save it. Perhaps a little Christmas magic can save the day?

11:06    Documentaire : Waterfront Cities Of The World : Marseille

12:00    BBC Nieuws

12:35    Food Court Wars

13:18    Marvel Avengers Assemble

14:05    Super Hit Classics

15:10    Tv.film : Miss Peregrines Home For Peculiar Children

17:20    This Is The Day Of Victory For You

18:00    ATV Nieuws

18:45    ATV Sports

19:45    ATV’s Countdown To Christmas 2016

19:50 *Whazzz Up ?

20:26 *Kresneti Na Ini Sranan (deel.01)

20:51 *Martha And Snoops Potluck Dinner Party

21:18 *Soeng Ngie’s Keukengeheimen:Kerst Special

22:30    Trekking : Tek.2 / Double Tek.2 / Match.3 / High.5

22:45    Entertainment : Andre Rieu : Home For Christmas

00:50    Caribbean Newsline

01:20    ATV Nieuws

01:30    Einde Uitzending ATV (KN.12.1)

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)

 

 
 