7:00 BBC Nieuws

7:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

8:10 Fitness : Shaun T Insanity Sweat Intervals

8:45 My Life As A Teenage Robot

9:08 Caribbean Newsline

9:40 Tv.film : Wish Upon A Christmas

11:06 Documentaire : Waterfront Cities Of The World : Marseille

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:35 Food Court Wars

13:18 Marvel Avengers Assemble

14:05 Super Hit Classics

15:10 Tv.film : Miss Peregrines Home For Peculiar Children

17:20 This Is The Day Of Victory For You

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 ATV Sports

19:45 ATV’s Countdown To Christmas 2016

19:50 *Whazzz Up ?

20:26 *Kresneti Na Ini Sranan (deel.01)

20:51 *Martha And Snoops Potluck Dinner Party

21:18 *Soeng Ngie’s Keukengeheimen:Kerst Special

22:30 Trekking : Tek.2 / Double Tek.2 / Match.3 / High.5

22:45 Entertainment : Andre Rieu : Home For Christmas

00:50 Caribbean Newsline

01:20 ATV Nieuws

01:30 Einde Uitzending ATV (KN.12.1)

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)