7:00 BBC Nieuws
7:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:10 Fitness : Shaun T Insanity Sweat Intervals
8:45 My Life As A Teenage Robot
9:08 Caribbean Newsline
9:40 Tv.film : Wish Upon A Christmas
11:06 Documentaire : Waterfront Cities Of The World : Marseille
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Food Court Wars
13:18 Marvel Avengers Assemble
14:05 Super Hit Classics
15:10 Tv.film : Miss Peregrines Home For Peculiar Children
17:20 This Is The Day Of Victory For You
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 ATV Sports
19:45 ATV’s Countdown To Christmas 2016
19:50 *Whazzz Up ?
20:26 *Kresneti Na Ini Sranan (deel.01)
20:51 *Martha And Snoops Potluck Dinner Party
21:18 *Soeng Ngie’s Keukengeheimen:Kerst Special
22:30 Trekking : Tek.2 / Double Tek.2 / Match.3 / High.5
22:45 Entertainment : Andre Rieu : Home For Christmas
00:50 Caribbean Newsline
01:20 ATV Nieuws
01:30 Einde Uitzending ATV (KN.12.1)
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)