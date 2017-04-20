7:00 BBC Nieuws

7:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

8:10 Fitness:Shaun T – Insanity Max Out Strength

8:43 Adventure Time :Tree Trunks

9:00 Caribbean Newsline

9:35 Tekenfilm:The Lion Of Judah

11:15 Doc.:The Women Who Kill Lions

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:40 Tekenfilm : Treasure Planet

14:20 Super Hit Classics

15:20 Counterfeit Cat

15:50 Doc.:Biggest Dog In The World

16:35 Melissa And Joey

17:00 SZF Magazine

17:20 This is the day of Victory for you

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 ATV Sports

19:45 Whazz UP!!!

21:00 Panorama “Live”

22:00 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:10 Greenleaf

22:55 Damien

23:40 Caribbean Newsline

00:10 ATV Nieuws

00:50 Einde Uitzending

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)