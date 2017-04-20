ATV KN.12.1 Donderdag 20 April 2017

7:00        BBC Nieuws

7:35      Steven Reyme Ministries

8:10      Fitness:Shaun T – Insanity Max Out Strength

8:43      Adventure Time :Tree Trunks

9:00      Caribbean Newsline

9:35      Tekenfilm:The Lion Of Judah

11:15    Doc.:The Women Who Kill Lions

12:00    BBC Nieuws

12:40    Tekenfilm : Treasure Planet

14:20    Super Hit Classics

15:20    Counterfeit Cat

15:50    Doc.:Biggest Dog In The World

16:35    Melissa And Joey

17:00    SZF Magazine

17:20    This is the day of Victory for you

18:00    ATV Nieuws

18:45    ATV Sports

19:45    Whazz UP!!!

21:00    Panorama “Live”

22:00    Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:10    Greenleaf

 

The unscrupulous world of the Greenleaf family and their sprawling Memphis megachurch, dark secrets and lies

22:55    Damien

23:40    Caribbean Newsline

00:10    ATV Nieuws

00:50    Einde Uitzending

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)

 
 