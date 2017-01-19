ATV KN.12.1 – Donderdag 19 Januari 2017

  7:00  BBC Nieuws

  7:35  Steven Reyme Ministries

  8:10  Fitness:Shuan T Pure Cardio 

  9:00  Caribbean Newsline

  9:35  Batman: Mad as a Hatter

10:00  Tv.Film: The Maze Runner

Afbeeldingsresultaat voor pics to the maze runner

Thomas is deposited in a community of boys after his memory is erased, soon learning they’re all trapped in a maze that will require him to join forces with fellow “runners” for a shot at escape.

12:00  BBC Nieuws

12:40  Food Court Wars

13:25  Kinderfilm: Barbie and her sisters in a Puppy Chase

Afbeeldingsresultaat voor pics to barbie and her sisters in a puppy chase

Barbie and her sisters discover everythingâ€ôs better when you do it together in this splashy, sun-kissed adventure! After the girls and their pets arrive at an island paradise for …

14:45  Super Hit Classics

15:20  Sranan Tori : Jong Asago : Wan Papa Sondro Sjen

15:50  Entm:The Blues Feel like going home

17:15  This is the day of Victory for you

18:00  ATV Nieuws

19:00  ATV Sports

20:05  Whazzz UP ???

21:00  Panorama “Live”

21:50  Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:00  Chance

22:45  Startup

Afbeeldingsresultaat voor pics to movie startupMiami – A desperate banker needs to conceal stolen money. A Haitian-American gang lord wants to go legit. A Cuban-American hacker has an idea that will revolutionize the very future of …

23:35  Caribbean Newsline

00:05  ATV Nieuws

00:45  Einde Uitzending

            (wijzigingen voorbehouden)

 
 