ATV KN.12.1 – Donderdag 16 Maart 2017

  7:00  BBC Nieuws

  7:35  Steven Reyme Ministries

  8:10  Fitness: Insanity Workout Cardio Power Resis

  9:00  Caribbean Newsline

  9:35  Tv.Film:  The Great Gatsby

Afbeeldingsresultaat voor pics to movie the great gatsbyA writer and wall street trader, Nick, finds himself drawn to the past and lifestyle of his millionaire neighbor, Jay Gatsby.

12:00  BBC Nieuws

12:40  Food Court Wars

13:25  Doc.: Extreme Engineering-Tokyo’s Sky City

14:15  Super Hit Classics  

15:10  Counterfeit Cat

15:40  Kinderfilm: Masha and The Bears

Afbeeldingsresultaat voor pics to movie masha and the bearsA retired circus bear settles into the woods and prepares for a quiet new life surrounded by peace and tranquility until he is introduced to an adventurous little girl named Masha.

16:40  Sranan Tori: ASAGO tap jari special

17:20  This is the day of victory for you

18:00  ATV Nieuws

18:50  ATV Sports

19:45  Whazzz Up ???

21:00  Panorama “Live”

21:55  Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:05  Chance

Afbeeldingsresultaat voor pics to chance

A forensic neuro-psychiatrist reluctantly enters a dangerous and violent world of mistaken identity, police corruption and mental illness.

22:50  Damien

Afbeeldingsresultaat voor pics to damienDamien Puckler was born on April 10, 1972. He is an actor and producer, known for Grimm (2011), Let’s Roll: The Story of Flight 93 (2002) and Death Factory (2014).

23:35  Caribbean Newsline

00:05  ATV Nieuws

00:45  Einde Uitzending

            (wijzigingen voorbehouden)

 
 