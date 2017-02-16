7:00 BBC Nieuws
7:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:10 Fitness:21 Daysfix Upper Fix
8:45 Angelina Ballerina The Magic of dance
9:00 Caribbean Newsline
9:35 Tv.Film:Labor Day
11:30 Mickey and the Roadster Racers
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:40 Food Court Wars
13:25 Doc.:Speed of Life Predators of the Southwest
14:10 Super Hit Classics
15:10 Counterfeit Cat
15:35 Sabrina The Teenage Witch
16:10 Sranan Tori:Wasserette:Don’t take the man by the Look
16:30 Doc.:Building Sea Cities
17:20 This is the day of victory for you
18:00 ATV Nieuws
19:00 ATV Sports
20:00 Whazzz Up ???
21:00 Panorama “Live”
21:55 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:05 Chance
A forensic neuro-psychiatrist reluctantly enters a dangerous and violent world of mistaken identity, police corruption and mental illness.
22:55 Damien
Damien Puckler was born on April 10, 1972. He is an actor and producer, known for Grimm (2011), Let’s Roll: The Story of Flight 93 (2002) and Death Factory (2014).
23:40 Caribbean Newsline
00:10 ATV Nieuws
00:50 Einde Uitzending
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)