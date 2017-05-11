ATV KN.12.1 Donderdag 11 Mei 2017

7:00      CNN Nieuws

7:35      Steven Reyme Ministries

8:10      Fitness : Shaun T Dance Party Booty Shakin

9:00      Caribbean Newsline

9:35      Star Wars Rebels

10:00    Tv.Film : The Tourist

Image result for the tourist

 

12:00    CNN Nieuws

12:40    Tv.Film : Spy

14:55    Super hit Classics

16:00    Counterfeit Cat

16:25    Batman

17:20    This is the day Of Victory For You

18:00    ATV Nieuws

18:50    ATV Sports

19:40    Whazz UP

21:00    Panorama “Live”

21:55    Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:05    Greenleaf

Image result for greenleaf season 2

22:50    Chicago Justice

23:35    Caribbean Newsline

00:05    Herh. ATV Nieuws

00:40    Berlin Station

1:35       Tv Film : Above The Law

3:15       Doc.: Wild Italy Series

5:00       Malibu Country

5:25       Gordon Ramsey Ultimate Cooking Cours

5:50       CNN Nieuws

7:35       Steven Reyme Ministries

 

 
 