7:00 CNN Nieuws

7:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

8:10 Fitness : Shaun T Dance Party Booty Shakin

9:00 Caribbean Newsline

9:35 Star Wars Rebels

10:00 Tv.Film : The Tourist

12:00 CNN Nieuws

12:40 Tv.Film : Spy

14:55 Super hit Classics

16:00 Counterfeit Cat

16:25 Batman

17:20 This is the day Of Victory For You

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:50 ATV Sports

19:40 Whazz UP

21:00 Panorama “Live”

21:55 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:05 Greenleaf

22:50 Chicago Justice

23:35 Caribbean Newsline

00:05 Herh. ATV Nieuws

00:40 Berlin Station

1:35 Tv Film : Above The Law

3:15 Doc.: Wild Italy Series

5:00 Malibu Country

5:25 Gordon Ramsey Ultimate Cooking Cours

5:50 CNN Nieuws

7:35 Steven Reyme Ministries