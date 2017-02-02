ATV KN.12.1 – Donderdag 02 Februari 2017

  7:00  BBC Nieuws

  7:35  Steven Reyme Ministries

  8:10  Fitness : Cardio 2 For Phase 2

  8:45  Centurions

  9:10  Caribbean Newsline

  9:45  Tv.film : Police Academy 2

11:15  Doc. : Biggest Dog In The World

12:00  BBC Nieuws

12:35  Food Court Wars

13:20  The Flintstones

13:50  Super Hit Classics

14:40  Counterfeit Cat

15:05  Tv.film : Akeelah And The Bee

Afbeeldingsresultaat voor pics to akeelah and the beeA young girl from South Los Angeles tries to make it to the National Spelling Bee.

17:05  Sranan Tori : Pikin Nengre Trobi No Musu Tron Bigi Sma Trobi

17:20  This Is The Day Of Victory For You

18:00  ATV Nieuws

19:00  ATV Sports

20:05  Whazzz Up ???

21:00  Panorama

21:50  Trekking : Tek.2 / Double Tek.2 / Match.3 / High.5

22:00  Chance

Afbeeldingsresultaat voor pics to chanceA forensic neuro-psychiatrist reluctantly enters a dangerous and violent world of mistaken identity, police corruption and mental illness.

22:50  StartUp

Afbeeldingsresultaat voor pics to movie startup

Miami – A desperate banker needs to conceal stolen money. A Haitian-American gang lord wants to go legit. A Cuban-American hacker has an idea that will revolutionize the very future of …

23:35  Caribbean Newsline

00:05  ATV Nieuws

00:45  Einde Uitzending ATV (kn.12.1)

            (Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)   

 
 