7:00 CNN NIEUWS

7:35 STEVEN REYME MINISTRIES

8:10 FITNESS: SHAUN T – INSANITY SWEET INTERVALS

8:45 HE-MAN AND THE MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE

9:05 CARIBBEAN NEWSLINE

9:40 THE FLINTSTONES

10:10 TV.FILM: PAUL

12:00 CNN NIEUWS

12:40 TV.FILM: MR.POPPERS PINGUINS

The life of a businessman begins to change after he inherits six penguins, and as he transforms his apartment into a winter wonderland, his professional side starts to unravel.

14:15 SUPER HIT CLASSICS

15:10 COUNTERFEIT CAT

15:35 BATMAN

16:30 SRANAN TORI : ASAGO TAP JARI SPECIAL

17:00 ANGELINA BALLERINA

17:20 THIS IS THE DAY OF VICTORY FOR YOU

18:00 ATV NIEUWS

18:50 ATV SPORTS

19:50 WHAZZZ UP ???

21:00 PANORAMA LIVE

22:00 TREKKING TEK 2/ DOUBLE TEK 2/MATCH 3/HIGH 5

22:10 UNDERGROUND

With the country on the brink of Civil War, the struggle for freedom is more dangerous than ever. Underground tells the story of American heroes and their harrowing journey to freedom, with…

23:05 CHICAGO JUSTICE

23:50 CARIBBEAN NEWSLINE

0:25 HERH. ATV NIEUWS

1:00 BERLIN STATION

Follows Daniel Miller (Richard Armitage), who has just arrived at the CIA foreign station in Berlin, Germany. Miller has a clandestine mission: to uncover the source of a leak who has …

2:00 TV.FILM : THE HOWLING REBORN

3:35 RIDING AMERICA’S MAIN STREET

4:25 BLOODLINE

A family of adult siblings find that their past secrets and scars are revealed when their black sheep of a brother returns home.

5:30 12 MONKEYS

6:15 CNN NIEUWS

7:35 STEVEN REYME MINISTRIES

