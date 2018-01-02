07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Fitness:Shaun T Max Out Sweat
08:45 Angelina Ballerina :Schatfiets
09:00 CNN Nieuws
09:35 Counterfeit Cat
10:00 Tv.Film: Men In Black 3
12:00 CNN Nieuws
12:40 The Rubing Health Foundation
13:00 The Pink Panther Classic Cartoon
14:00 SuperHit Video:Super Intro Clips
15:00 Chu Chu Tv
16:00 Doc.: David Attenboroughs Natural Curiosities
17:00 Monster High Escape From Skull Shores
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 The Mick
19:10 Progr.:Belicht
19:35 Lets Get Local
20:00 Holiday Baking Championship
21:00 Panorama “Live”
21:55 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:05 Lethal Weapon
22:50 Wisdom Of The Crowd
23:35 Caribbean Newsline
00:05 Herh.ATV Nieuws
00:40 Tv.Film.: Nightcrawler
02:40 Countryfile:Autumn Diaries
03:25 The Deuce
04:25 Little Woman of L.A. Terras:Little Family
05:10 Kinderfilm:Balto
06:25 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Bribi Ministries
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Dinsdag 2 Januari 2018
