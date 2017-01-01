7:00 BBC Nieuws

7:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

8:10 Fitness : Shaun T – Tabata Power

8:45 Adventure Time

9:00 Caribbean Newsline

9:35 ATV Sports

10:25 Tv.film: The Beaver

A troubled husband and executive adopts a beaver hand-puppet as his sole means of communicating.

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:40 The Rubing Health Foundation

13:00 Kinderfilm: Khumba

14:30 Super Hit Video : Super Intro Clips

15:20 Good Luck Charlie

15:50 Anthony Bourdain

16:35 James Corden Carpool Karaoke Special

17:25 Bunk’D

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:50 Programma : Belicht

19:10 DNA Actueel

19:25 SVB Highlights

20:00 The Good Karma Hospital

Set in a coastal town in tropical South India, THE GOOD KARMA HOSPITAL tells the story of junior doctor, Ruby Walker, who arrives in India looking for a job and a distraction from her …

21:00 Panorama Live

21:55 Trekking : Tek.2 / Double Tek.2 / Match.3 / High.5

22:05 Chicago Med.

An emotional thrill ride through the day-to-day chaos of the city’s most explosive hospital and the courageous team of doctors who hold it together. They will tackle unique new cases …

22:55 Caribbean Newsline

23:30 Quantico

A look at the lives of young FBI recruits training at the Quantico base in Virginia when one of them is suspected of being a sleeper terrorist.

00:20 ATV Nieuws

01:00 Einde Uitzending ATV (kn.12.1)

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)