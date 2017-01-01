ATV KN.12.1 – Dinsdag 14 Maart 2017

  7:00  BBC Nieuws

  7:35  Steven Reyme Ministries

  8:10  Fitness : Shaun T – Tabata Power 

  8:45  Adventure Time

  9:00  Caribbean Newsline

  9:35  ATV Sports

10:25  Tv.film: The Beaver

A troubled husband and executive adopts a beaver hand-puppet as his sole means of communicating.

12:00  BBC Nieuws

12:40  The Rubing Health Foundation

13:00  Kinderfilm: Khumba

14:30  Super Hit Video : Super Intro Clips

15:20  Good Luck Charlie

15:50  Anthony Bourdain

16:35  James Corden Carpool Karaoke Special

17:25  Bunk’D

18:00  ATV Nieuws

18:50  Programma : Belicht

19:10  DNA Actueel  

19:25  SVB Highlights

20:00  The Good Karma Hospital

Afbeeldingsresultaat voor pics to movie the good karma hospitalSet in a coastal town in tropical South India, THE GOOD KARMA HOSPITAL tells the story of junior doctor, Ruby Walker, who arrives in India looking for a job and a distraction from her …

21:00  Panorama Live

21:55  Trekking : Tek.2 / Double Tek.2 / Match.3 / High.5

22:05  Chicago Med.

Afbeeldingsresultaat voor pics to movie chicago medAn emotional thrill ride through the day-to-day chaos of the city’s most explosive hospital and the courageous team of doctors who hold it together. They will tackle unique new cases …

22:55  Caribbean Newsline

23:30  Quantico

Afbeeldingsresultaat voor pics to movie quanticoA look at the lives of young FBI recruits training at the Quantico base in Virginia when one of them is suspected of being a sleeper terrorist.

00:20  ATV Nieuws

01:00  Einde Uitzending ATV (kn.12.1)

            (Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)  

 
 