7:00 BBC Nieuws

7:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

8:10 Fitness : Shaun T Hip Hop ABS : Intro / 6 Minutes / Last Minute Dance

8:40 Batman Dreams In Darkness

9:00 Caribbean Newsline

9:35 ATV Sports

10:25 Tv.film : What Happens In Vegas

A man and a woman are compelled, for legal reasons, to live life as a couple for a limited period of time. At stake is a large amount of money.

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:40 The Rubing Health Foundation

13:00 Kinderfilm : Rescue Dogs

14:25 Super Hit Video : Super Intro Clips

15:20 Good Luck Charlie

The Duncan family are adjusting to the surprise birth of their fourth child, Charlie. When parents Amy and Bob return to work they put their latest addition in the care of her three older siblings.

15:50 Anthony Bourdain : New Jersey

16:35 Mighty Magiswords

17:00 Star Wars Rebels

17:25 Bunk’D

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 Programma : Belicht

19:00 Documentaire : How It’s Made : Cars , Grocery , Carts

19:20 Programma : Ministerie Van Defensie

19:55 The Good Karma Hospital

Set in a coastal town in tropical South India, THE GOOD KARMA HOSPITAL tells the story of junior doctor, Ruby Walker, who arrives in India looking for a job and a distraction from her …

21:00 Panorama Live

21:50 Trekking : Tek.2 / Double Tek.2 / Match.3 / High.5

22:00 Chicago Med.

An emotional thrill ride through the day-to-day chaos of the city’s most explosive hospital and the courageous team of doctors who hold it together. They will tackle unique new cases …

22:50 Caribbean Newsline

23:20 Quantico

A look at the lives of young FBI recruits training at the Quantico base in Virginia when one of them is suspected of being a sleeper terrorist.

00:05 ATV Nieuws

00:45 Einde Uitzending ATV (kn.12.1)

