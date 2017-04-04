7:00 BBC Nieuws
7:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:10 Fitness : Cardio 2 For Phase 2
8:45 Mighty Magiswords
9:10 Caribbean Newsline
9:40 ATV Sports
10:25 Tv.film : Selma
A chronicle of Martin Luther King‘s campaign to secure equal voting rights via an epic march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama in 1965.
12:40 The Rubing Health Foundation
13:00 Tv.film : Follow Me , Boys
15:15 Super Hit Video : Super Intro Clips
16:15 Good Luck Charlie
16:40 Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown
17:25 Bunk’d
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 NVD Programma : Belicht
19:15 Jessie
A Texan teen moves to New York City to follow her dreams and ends up as a nanny for a high profile couple’s four children.
19:45 Kicking And Screaming
A competition series that teams 10 expert survivalists with pampered partners to face the toughest challenges of their lives.
20:30 SVB Highlights 2017
21:00 Panorama live
21:55 Trekking : Tek.2 / Double Tek.2 / Match.3 / High.5
22:05 Chicago Med.
An emotional thrill ride through the day-to-day chaos of the city’s most explosive hospital and the courageous team of doctors who hold it together. They will tackle unique new cases …
22:55 Caribbean Newsline
23:25 Quantico
A look at the lives of young FBI recruits training at the Quantico base in Virginia when one of them is suspected of being a sleeper terrorist.
00:10 ATV Nieuws
