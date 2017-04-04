ATV KN.12.1 – Dinsdag 04 April 2017

  7:00  BBC Nieuws

  7:35  Steven Reyme Ministries

  8:10  Fitness : Cardio 2 For Phase 2

  8:45  Mighty Magiswords

  9:10  Caribbean Newsline

  9:40  ATV Sports

10:25  Tv.film : Selma

Afbeeldingsresultaat voor pics to pics movie selmaA chronicle of Martin Luther King‘s campaign to secure equal voting rights via an epic march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama in 1965.

12:40  The Rubing Health Foundation

13:00  Tv.film : Follow Me , Boys

15:15  Super Hit Video : Super Intro Clips

16:15  Good Luck Charlie

16:40  Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown

17:25  Bunk’d

18:00  ATV Nieuws

18:50  NVD Programma : Belicht

19:15  Jessie

Afbeeldingsresultaat voor pics to pics jessieA Texan teen moves to New York City to follow her dreams and ends up as a nanny for a high profile couple’s four children.

19:45  Kicking And Screaming

Afbeeldingsresultaat voor pics to pics kicking and screamingA competition series that teams 10 expert survivalists with pampered partners to face the toughest challenges of their lives.

20:30  SVB Highlights 2017

21:00  Panorama live

21:55  Trekking : Tek.2 / Double Tek.2 / Match.3 / High.5

22:05  Chicago Med.

Afbeeldingsresultaat voor pics to pics chicago medAn emotional thrill ride through the day-to-day chaos of the city’s most explosive hospital and the courageous team of doctors who hold it together. They will tackle unique new cases …

22:55  Caribbean Newsline

23:25  Quantico

Afbeeldingsresultaat voor pics to pics movie quanticoA look at the lives of young FBI recruits training at the Quantico base in Virginia when one of them is suspected of being a sleeper terrorist.

00:10  ATV Nieuws

00:50  Einde Uitzending ATV (kn.12.1)

            (Wijzigingen Voorbehouden) 

 
 