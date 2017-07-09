7:00 CNN Nieuws
7:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:10 Inspector Gadget
8:35 Pat The Dog
9:00 Sport:F-1 Grand Prix 2017:Oostenrijk
11:05 Top Gear
12:15 Fish Finder
12:50 Kinderfilm:Dumbo
14:00 Marantha Ministries
15:00 Owru Poku Man Fu Sranan:Perl Barend
16:10 Documentaire:X-Ray Mega Airport:Total Control
17:00 Tap A Bankstel:Hoe Wij Hier Ook Samen Kwamen:E.Rijsdijk van Stichting Sranang Boeroe
17:30 Fiber Vibes
18:00 Revue:Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
18:30 Fuller House
19:05 My Floating Home
19:30 Peurto Latino Internacional
20:05 597 Charts
21:10 Bear Grylls:Survival School
21:50 Tv.film:White Girl
23:30 The Story Of God With Morgan Freeman
00:21 Tv.film:Dope
02:05 Lost World
02:51 Tv.film:Black Mass
04:54 Below Deck Mediterranean
05:37 Animals
06:05 CNN Nieuws
EINDE UITZENDING ATV (KN.12.1)
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
