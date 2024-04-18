06:00 Denise Austin Mother & Daughter 30 Minute Body Cardio
06:30 Denise Austin Sports Bootcamp Cardio
07:00 Steven Reyme Ministries
07:30 Ducktales
08:00 Gracie’s Corner I Love My Hair Kids Songs
08:30 Zoobabu Mouse/Owl and More
09:00 ATV Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
10:00 CNN Nieuws
10:30 NOS Journaal (herh.)
11:00 BBC Nieuws
11:30 Aljazeera Nieuws
12:00 ATV Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
13:00 Next Level Chef
14:00 The Amazing Race
15:00 History’s Greatest Mysteries
16:00 Married To Real Estate
17:00 In Gesprek Met.:………… (herh.)
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:55 Prog.:CDS FOCUS
19:15 Prog.:CDS Granlanti Koranti
19:17 Progr.: Op Eigen Kracht (afl.11)
19:38 NOS Journaal
20:10 In Gesprek Met.:……………. (herh.)
21:00 ATV Nieuws (herh.)
22:00 TRUE STORY MOVIE:Just Mercy
00:20 Herh.ATV Nieuws
01:05 NOS Journaal (herh.)
01:30 Al Jazeera Nieuws
02:00 Married To Real Estate
02:45 The Amazing Race
03:30 History’s Greatest Mysteries
04:15 Herh.ATV Nieuws (herh.)
05:00 Doc.:Penguin Town
05:30 NOS Journaal Extra
06:00 Fitness Programma
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Donderdag 18 April 2024
