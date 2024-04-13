ATV KN.12.2 Zaterdag 13 April 2024

7:00:00 X Games Japan 2023 – BMX Flatland

8:10:00 Pilsen 2023 World Archery Para Championships: Sheetal Devi v Öznur Cüre – compound women open gold

8:30:00 BEST Premier League Goals of the Decade | Part 1

9:00:00 Suriname Major League: PVV vs Robinhood (Herh.)

11:00:00 England – Premier League: Manchester City vs Luton Town ( LIVE )

13:00:00 BEST Premier League Goals of the Decade | Part 2

13:30:00 Spain – La Liga : Mallorca vs Real Madrid ( LIVE )

15:30:00 8 Year Old Arsenal Wonderkid Shocks the Crowd

16:00:00 Spain – La Liga : Cádiz vs Barcelona ( LIVE)

18:00:00 49kg European Weightlifting 2024

20:00:00 Dancing With The Stars

21:25:00 Brooklyn Nine-Nine

22:10:00 Lawmen: Bass Reeves

22:45:00 Power

23:45:00 Stand-Up Comedy: Preacher Lawson – MY NAME IS PREACHER (2024)

0:50:00 Friends

2:30:00 South Park

4:00:00 Two and A Half Men

5:30:00 The Big Bang Theory

7:00:00 SPORT.MIX

WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN