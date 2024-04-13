7:00:00 X Games Japan 2023 – BMX Flatland
8:10:00 Pilsen 2023 World Archery Para Championships: Sheetal Devi v Öznur Cüre – compound women open gold
8:30:00 BEST Premier League Goals of the Decade | Part 1
9:00:00 Suriname Major League: PVV vs Robinhood (Herh.)
11:00:00 England – Premier League: Manchester City vs Luton Town ( LIVE )
13:00:00 BEST Premier League Goals of the Decade | Part 2
13:30:00 Spain – La Liga : Mallorca vs Real Madrid ( LIVE )
15:30:00 8 Year Old Arsenal Wonderkid Shocks the Crowd
16:00:00 Spain – La Liga : Cádiz vs Barcelona ( LIVE)
18:00:00 49kg European Weightlifting 2024
20:00:00 Dancing With The Stars
21:25:00 Brooklyn Nine-Nine
22:10:00 Lawmen: Bass Reeves
22:45:00 Power
23:45:00 Stand-Up Comedy: Preacher Lawson – MY NAME IS PREACHER (2024)
0:50:00 Friends
2:30:00 South Park
4:00:00 Two and A Half Men
5:30:00 The Big Bang Theory
7:00:00 SPORT.MIX
WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN
ATV KN.12.2 Zaterdag 13 April 2024
