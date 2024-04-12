ATV KN.12.2 Vrijdag 12 April 2024

MOTIVATIONAL SPEECHES:Wake Up Early Start Your Day Right
07:00
08:00 Herh. ATV Sports
09:00 Suriname Major League: Robinhood vs Leo Victor (Herh.)
11:00 HERH. SPORT HIGHLIGHTS: ESPN FC
12:00 Herh. ATV Sports
12:50 Kinderfilm:Extinct
14:15 SPORT DOCUMENTAIRE:Pooh The Derrick Rose Story Basketball Doc.
16:00 La Liga:Real Betis vs Celta Vigo
18:00 Whazzz Up?
18:45 Super Hits
20:00 Suriname Major League: PVV vs Robinhood “live”
22:00 Shark Tank
22:50 Fargo
23:45 Stand-Up Comedy:Kyle Kinane Shocks and Struts
01:05 SPORT HIGHLIGHTS: ESPN FC
02:10 Friends
03:55 Two and A Half Men
05:25 The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
07:00 Sport Mix
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)