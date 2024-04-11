ATV KN.12.2 Donderdag 11 April 2024

MOTIVATIONAL SPEECHES:Give It Your All

07:00

07:23 Motivational Speeches:Get Up and Grind

07:48 Motivational Speeches:Get Up And Get It Done

08:00 Herh.Programma: Natio Weekly

09:00 Suriname Major League: Notch vs Broki (Herh.)

10:55 HERH. SPORT HIGHLIGHTS: ESPN FC

12:00 Herh. Programma: Natio Weekly

12:45 The Super Mario Bros Movie

14:20 SPORT DOCUMENTAIRE:Pistol Pete The Life and Times of Pete Maravich

15:30 Men’s Singles Table Tennis Gold Medal Match:Ma Long vs Fan Zhendong

16:55 IKF EKC A 2021:Nederland vs England

18:15 Entm.:The Scorpions Live At Toyota Center

20:00 Whazzz Up???

21:00 ATV Sports

22:00 Suits

22:45 The Night Agent

23:46 Muziek Concert:Black Eyed Peas Live concert Miami Bayfront Park 2021

01:20 SPORT HIGHLIGHTS: ESPN FC

02:25 Friends

04:10 Two and A Half Men

05:40 The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

07:10 Motivational Speeches

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)