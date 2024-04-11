ATV KN.12.1 Donderdag 11 April 2024

06:00 Denise Austin Hit The Spot Fat Burning Blast

07:00 Steven Reyme Ministries

07:30 Ducktales

08:00 Gracie’s Corner Letter D Song

08:30 Zoobabu Lizard/Mosquito and More

09:00 ATV Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)

10:00 CNN Nieuws

10:30 NOS Journaal (herh.)

11:00 BBC Nieuws

11:30 Aljazeera Nieuws

12:00 ATV Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)

13:00 Next Level Chef

14:00 The Amazing Race Canada

15:00 History’s Greatest Mysteries

16:00 Married To Real Estate

17:00 In Gesprek Met.: (herh.)

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:55 Prog.:CDS FOCUS

19:15 Prog.:CDS Granlanti Koranti

19:17 The Rubing Health Foundation

19:27 NOS Journaal

20:00 In Gesprek Met.: (herh.)

21:00 ATV Nieuws (herh.)

22:00 “TRUE STORY MOVIE:

MAESTRO (2023)”

00:15 Herh.ATV Nieuws (herh.)

01:00 NOS Journaal (herh.)

01:30 Al Jazeera Nieuws

02:00 Married To Real Estate

02:45 The Amazing Race Canada

03:30 History’s Greatest Mysteries

04:15 Herh.ATV Nieuws (herh.)

05:00 Doc.:Railroad Australia

05:45 NOS Journaal Extra

06:10 Fitness Programma

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)