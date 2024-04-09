ATV KN.12.2 Dinsdag 9 April 2024

7:00:00 Best Motivational Speech Compilation EVER

8:00:00 (Herh.) ATV Sports

9:00:00 Suriname Major League: Robinhood vs Leo Victor (Herh.)

11:00:00 HERH. SPORT HIGHLIGHTS: ESPN FC (Herh.)

12:10:00 (Herh.) ATV Sports

13:00:00 KINDERFILM: GARFIELD: THE MOVIE – 2004

14:30:00 Man City 2018/19 Documentary: ‘Fight ‘Til The End’Episode 1 EN 2

15:00:00 INSIDE WEST COAST COSTUMS

16:00:00 UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid vs Manchester City (LIVE )

18:00:00 Best of Just For Laughs Gags: Best Pranks of 2016

19:00:00 Suri Tunes

19:30:00 Superhits

20:00:00 American Ninja Worrior

21:00:00 Programma: SML Praatprogramma

22:00:00 Tyler Perry’s Sistas

22:50:00 Empire

23:35:00 Stand-Up Comedy: Jatty Robinson | Odds Are Even

0:35:00 SPORT HIGHLIGHTS: ESPN FC

1:45:00 Friends

3:50:00 Two and A Half Men

5:20:00 The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

7:00:00 Motivational Speeches

WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN