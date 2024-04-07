7:00:00 Pro Volleyball Federation | Omaha Supernovas at Grand Rapids Rise 2024
10:00:00 Suriname Major League: PVV vs IMT (Herh.)
12:00:00 Suriname Major League: Voorwaarts vs Transvaal (Herh.)
14:00:00 England – Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest ( LIVE )
16:00:00 Rogue Elephant Bar Deadlift | 2024 Arnold Strongman Classic
17:15:00 Women’s 4 ×400m Relay FINALS |Commonwealth Games 2022 Athletics
17:30:00 Women’s Street Fight Compilation
18:00:00 Snooker Best Shots World Open 2024 Recreated
18:15:00 ASICS NK Indoor 2024: Femke Bol’s Wereld Record op de 400m
18:30:00 Funny And Comedy Moments In Sports
19:05:00 2024 World Triathlon Cup Hong Kong:
19:20:00 BEST TRICK – ULTIMATE X 2024
19:30:00 Most WTF Moments In Sports!
20:00:00 Suriname Major League: Notch vs Broki (LIVE)
22:00:00 4X4 Ventures
23:00:00 The Jefferson
23:50:00 Sanford and Son
0:45:00 Muziek Concert: Calvin Harris – Live at Ultra Music Festival Miami 2024
2:00:00 Friends
3:45:00 Family Guy
4:30:00 Two and A Half Men
5:15:00 The Big Bang Theory
7:00:00 MOTVATIONAL SPEECHES
WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN
ZONDAG 7 APRIL 2024( ATV KN.12.2)
